SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Sells $64,500.00 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $64,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. SilverSun Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SilverSun Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned 4.21% of SilverSun Technologies worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.