Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,812,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $168.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.