Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS SBMFF remained flat at $$1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

