Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 32,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.