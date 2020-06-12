Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.
SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
SKX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 32,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
