SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

SONVY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

