Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Increased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $494,229,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after buying an additional 1,559,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Southern by 4,124.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southern by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after buying an additional 943,400 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. 1,929,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,943. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

