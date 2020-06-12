Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46, 15,634,544 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 23,456,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

