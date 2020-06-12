S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $308.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, hitting $311.93. 34,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.12. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $334.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $619,639,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,715,000 after acquiring an additional 959,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 763.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after buying an additional 556,703 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

