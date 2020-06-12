SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SP Plus an industry rank of 56 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. 4,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $526.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

