Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Spartan Delta in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of DALXD opened at $2.31 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.