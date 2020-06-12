Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.0884 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $3,438.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005863 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.01629116 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

