Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives $6.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,188. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.