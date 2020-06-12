Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. Starbucks also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.7–0.55 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

