Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.7–0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.16. Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

