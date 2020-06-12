STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of SLFPY stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

