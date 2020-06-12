Stifel Nicolaus Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $426.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.07.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $409.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.