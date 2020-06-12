Stock Spirits Group’s (STCK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
STCK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 264 ($3.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 264 ($3.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.75 ($3.38).
The firm has a market cap of $491.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.50. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.50 ($3.18).
In other news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £5,719.05 ($7,278.92).
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
