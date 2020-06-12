Stock Spirits Group’s (STCK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STCK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 264 ($3.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 264 ($3.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.75 ($3.38).

The firm has a market cap of $491.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.50. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.50 ($3.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £5,719.05 ($7,278.92).

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

