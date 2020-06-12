Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,572,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $759,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,319 shares of company stock worth $3,857,831. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.47. 52,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.25. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

