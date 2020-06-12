Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 14th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.25. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,319 shares of company stock worth $3,857,831. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

