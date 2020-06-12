SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 14th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 974,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

SXC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 20,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.68. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,625.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

