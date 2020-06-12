Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the May 14th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,675. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 189.82% and a negative net margin of 322.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,076,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 3,835,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 645.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 383,776 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.