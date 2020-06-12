Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.91. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 19,324 shares trading hands.

SNDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 322.43% and a negative return on equity of 189.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sundial Growers by 645.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 383,776 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

