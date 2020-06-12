SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Sells $138,600.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander J. Lurie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 25,056 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $489,343.68.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SVMK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SVMK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SVMK by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SVMK by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in SVMK by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.