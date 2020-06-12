SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $38,292.36 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $38,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,700 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,400.00.

SVMK stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth $189,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 69,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.