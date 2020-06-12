SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells $84,502.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $84,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 72,253 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,438,557.23.

SVMK opened at $20.62 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 142.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SVMK by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVMK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

