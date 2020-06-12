Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 29th

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

Shares of SWZ remained flat at $$7.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,065.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,517 shares of company stock worth $53,569. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

