Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a CHF 94 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 90.50.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

