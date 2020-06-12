TaaS (TAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $7.11 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $2,607.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00009334 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.78 or 0.06326941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013398 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

