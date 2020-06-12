Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Target by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,155 shares of company stock worth $15,867,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.28. 2,427,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986,633. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

