TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the May 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TC Pipelines by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TC Pipelines by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 156,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in TC Pipelines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in TC Pipelines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TC Pipelines by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. 13,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

TCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.