TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 36.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 162,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 209.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

