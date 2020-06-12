TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Trading Down 7.8%

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.20, approximately 657,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,058,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

TCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

