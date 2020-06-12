TD Securities Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$5.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.29. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.26. The stock has a market cap of $351.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.91.
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
