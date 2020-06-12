Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 14th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 19,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $138,644 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 117,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.