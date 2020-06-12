Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 3.7%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $972.00 and last traded at $936.53, approximately 571,118 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,561,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $972.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,049.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $810.61 and a 200 day moving average of $615.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total value of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,048 shares of company stock worth $15,467,133. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

