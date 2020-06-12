Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Mitek Systems worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITK. BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Securities upgraded Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 11,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a PE ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

