Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

BRO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,033. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

