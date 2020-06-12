The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.62, approximately 1,358,433 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,569,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Specifically, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The GEO Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

