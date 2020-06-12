THORChain Price Up 44.6% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002046 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $318,873.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.01939924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00175823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00116413 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

