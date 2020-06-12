TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.81. 3,540,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,369,045. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

