TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative return on equity of 1,914.33% and a negative net margin of 47.59%.

Shares of TBLT stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

