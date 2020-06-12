TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Down 8.7%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 8,702,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 2,926,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.00.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative return on equity of 1,914.33% and a negative net margin of 47.59%.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

