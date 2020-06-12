Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 4,380 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,442,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,013,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

