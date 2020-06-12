Towercrest Capital Management Buys 497 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.31. 363,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,614. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average is $181.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

