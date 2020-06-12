Towercrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,721,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,428 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,820,000 after buying an additional 120,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after buying an additional 612,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,559,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,009 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

