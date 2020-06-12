Towercrest Capital Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,287 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 299,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,946,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 594,631 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 174,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,066. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

