Towercrest Capital Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after acquiring an additional 328,396 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.88. 328,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

