Towercrest Capital Management Has $8.29 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $765,116,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,584 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

