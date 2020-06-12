Towercrest Capital Management Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.34% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 191,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,438. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

