Towercrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,668,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $83.85. 5,772,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487,762. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.45.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.